Billie Eilish's Snoozy 2024 Grammys Performance Was Saved By This Subtle Nod

Billie Eilish brought her trademark airy gentle style to her performance of "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie" at the 2024 Grammys. It was, however, a bit of a low-key performance as she sang from atop a pink stool while accompanied by her brother Finneas, particularly when compared to Dua Lipa's opening performance, where she danced on and around a steel cage. But what made Eilish's somewhat staid performance really stand out — for those in the know — was her outfit and the tie-in it had with "Barbie." Eilish has been known to wear head-turning looks at the Grammys before, but we never would have guessed she'd come out for her performance wearing a retro style pink headscarf and lime green and cream tweed jacket with pink edging over a lime green dress.

If you didn't know what Eilish's outfit was in reference to, you'd be excused for thinking it was a bit of an odd choice. But if you're a Barbie fan, you know that she's wearing the outfit of none other than 1965's Poodle Parade Barbie.