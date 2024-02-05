Trevor Noah's Defense Of Taylor Swift At The 2024 Grammys Isn't As Nice As You Think

The jury is still out on whether Taylor Swift will be at the 2024 Super Bowl to cheer on her boyfriend Travis Kelce, but she was very much in the spotlight at the 66th annual Grammy Awards ceremony. Looking stunningly classic in a flowing white gown and black opera gloves, Swift was there in hopes of collecting the coveted gramophone in the three biggest categories: Record of the Year, Song of the Year (both for "Anti-Hero") and Album of the Year (for "Midnights").

Folks hoping to see Kelce on the red carpet were denied their dream: With the Super Bowl just a week away, the Kansas City Chiefs star had to focus on training. That doesn't mean he was entirely absent from the awards show, however. In his opening monologue, Grammys host Trevor Noah addressed the controversy over the attention Swift gets at games when she's spotted in the stands. "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift? Right?" he said. "Like she's controlling the cameras at the games" (per People).

Noah's defense of the superstar singer got plenty of attention on X (formerly Twitter): "He spilled. A male comedian who doesn't try to crack a joke at Taylor's expense!" praised one commenter. But was this really a noble gesture? We're not so sure.