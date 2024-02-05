Miley Cyrus' 2024 Grammys Win Proves Ditching Liam Hemsworth Was A Smart Move

The 2024 Grammy Awards were a very special occasion for Miley Cyrus. She won her first-ever Grammy Award. For a lot of us, that's hard to believe considering how long this star has been in the public eye. Her first album, "Meet Miley Cyrus," came out in 2007, when she was just 14 years old. Now, at 31, the superstar is a Grammy winner. It seems that everything it took to get here was worth it, and her speech proves it.

Cyrus won the Best Pop Solo Performance award for her song "Flowers." Since the song first came out in January 2023, it's been one of the songs fans think Cyrus wrote about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth. "Flowers" is an empowering breakup anthem, and it seems to have many references to her on-again-off-again romance with Hemsworth. When Cyrus took the stage on Grammy's night, she confirmed the theories and expressed her pride. While singing, Cyrus modified the lyrics, saying, "I didn't wanna leave you, but I had to. I didn't wanna fight, but we did. Started to cry — then remembered, I just won my first Grammy!" The crowd went wild, and it's clear that fans love the version of Cyrus that's winning awards and, as the song says, "buying herself flowers."