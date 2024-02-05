Blue Ivy Looks So Grown Up At The 2024 Grammys

What would the Grammys be without Beyoncé and Jay-Z? Between the two of them, they have over 50 Grammys, and in 2024, Jay-Z won the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. He was joined on stage for his acceptance speech by his eldest daughter — the beautiful and talented Blue Ivy Carter. Blue Ivy turned 12 less than a month before the Grammys ceremony, and she looked all grown up in her white gown paired with white platform boots, a white clutch, and her hair worn long and down, nearly to her waist.

People on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't believe Blue Ivy's look, and there were a lot of jokes made. Not at Blue Ivy's expense — the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, they wouldn't dare! — but at how old they felt after seeing how grown up she looked, on stage next to her dad. One person wrote, "1) Blue Ivy is so beautiful 2) I think I need a stronger retinol after seeing her so grown up." Another said, "Blue Ivy will be 30 and I'll still be like 'when did she get so big?'"

Then, there were those who noted how much Blue Ivy looked like Beyoncé. One posted, "She's growing into a beautiful young lady. She looks just like her mother did at that age." We're right there with them!