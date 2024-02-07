Inside Macaulay Culkin's Relationship History

Macaulay Culkin, who gained worldwide fame as a child star in the iconic family film "Home Alone" and its sequel, "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," has been in the spotlight for most of his life. As Culkin was exposed to the dark side of fame at a young age, the beloved actor has maintained a penchant for privacy, keeping his personal life away from the prying eyes of the media.

While details about Culkin's romantic relationships are limited as a result, his love life remains a topic of public conversation. Notably, he married fellow actor Rachel Miner when they were both under 18 and later had an eight-year relationship with Mila Kunis. Following their split, Culkin was in a four-year relationship with Jordan Lane Price before settling down with Disney star Brenda Song, with whom he shares two children.

In a 2020 interview with Esquire, the Disney star highlighted Culkin's unique perspective on Hollywood, sharing, "He's seen the ugly side of this industry; he's also seen the amazing side of this industry. So he can pinpoint exactly what he doesn't want and what he doesn't like about it." Despite the former child star's desire for privacy, his star-studded relationship history remains highly interesting. Here's everything we know about it.