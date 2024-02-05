What William Lipton Was Up To During Cameron's Hiatus From General Hospital
In the aftermath of the presumed deaths of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), on "General Hospital," Spencer's friend, Cameron Webber (William Lipton), is set to learn the devastating news and return to Port Charles. Cameron and Spencer grew up together, often rivaling each other for the attention of Emma Drake-Scorpio (Brooklyn Rae Siltzer). They subsequently became friends, but in March 2023, Cameron left to attend Stanford University.
Soap Opera Digest reported on his exit, clarifying that it would only be temporary, and shared Lipton's now-defunct social media post making the announcement: "Working at GENERAL HOSPITAL has been such an important part of my life and while I'm not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community." The actor also confirmed that he and his alter ego would be returning in the summer, after the end of the school year for both of them, because in real life he attends the University of Southern California.
In April, the soap star updated the outlet about his status, admitting, "School has been enough of a load to just kind of focus on for a bit. I've been playing some more shows with my band, which has been fun, and I've had more time to rehearse with them," (via Soaps in Depth). The band in question is called The Runarounds, which was the brainchild of Jonas Pate, creator of the hit Netflix series, "Outer Banks."
Lipton is simultaneously pursuing his music and acting careers
For a short time, Cameron Webber and Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) dated on "General Hospital," until her secret crush on mobster-in-training Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) turned into a full-fledged fling, and she ultimately tossed Cam to the curb for him. But, prior to that, William Lipton's band, The Runarounds, performed their song, "Darling, Darling," on the September 6, 2022 episode, blowing everybody away in the process. According to the Port City Daily, "Outer Banks" creator Jonas Pate needed a band to play live on his show, and he put out a casting call.
Ultimately, Lipton was teamed up with musicians Axel Ellis, Jeremy Yun, Jesse Golliher, and Zende Murdock, and they became The Runarounds. Pate stated, "Within 45 minutes of meeting each other, they were playing and were incredible." The band has released several songs since including "We Weren't Done with This Yet" and "Side by Side," and also tours across the country frequently. A proud Lipton posted a photo of the group on Instagram on December 31, 2023, with the caption, "What a great year!"
In college, the multi-talented Lipton hones his musical chops at USC's Thornton School of Music. Thankfully, he has simultaneously continued to pursue his passion for acting, which is good news for "GH" fans, as it means Lipton will keep returning when his busy schedule permits!