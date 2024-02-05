What William Lipton Was Up To During Cameron's Hiatus From General Hospital

In the aftermath of the presumed deaths of Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) and Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), on "General Hospital," Spencer's friend, Cameron Webber (William Lipton), is set to learn the devastating news and return to Port Charles. Cameron and Spencer grew up together, often rivaling each other for the attention of Emma Drake-Scorpio (Brooklyn Rae Siltzer). They subsequently became friends, but in March 2023, Cameron left to attend Stanford University.

Soap Opera Digest reported on his exit, clarifying that it would only be temporary, and shared Lipton's now-defunct social media post making the announcement: "Working at GENERAL HOSPITAL has been such an important part of my life and while I'm not planning on leaving yet, I just want everyone to know how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing community." The actor also confirmed that he and his alter ego would be returning in the summer, after the end of the school year for both of them, because in real life he attends the University of Southern California.

In April, the soap star updated the outlet about his status, admitting, "School has been enough of a load to just kind of focus on for a bit. I've been playing some more shows with my band, which has been fun, and I've had more time to rehearse with them," (via Soaps in Depth). The band in question is called The Runarounds, which was the brainchild of Jonas Pate, creator of the hit Netflix series, "Outer Banks."