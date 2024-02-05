Who Is Patrick Mahomes Sr.? What To Know About The Controversial Former Athlete

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' family has a dark and controversial side that doesn't often come out on the field, as they love and support each other. On February 4, a week before the star athlete took on the San Franciso 49ers 2024 Super Bowl, his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in Texas. According to records obtained by People, this isn't Pat Sr.'s first offense since he has faced at least three similar charges.

As a result, his bond is set at $10,000, and he could also be sentenced to prison time of up to ten years. He was released later the same day. In 1994, he was looking at a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge after getting into a single-car accident. A source told the Orlando Sentinel that Pat Sr. crashed into a guardrail while speeding, which caused his car to turn over and trap him until authorities helped him out.

He was once again charged with DUI in 2018. Pat Sr. pleaded guilty to the charges and spent 40 days in county jail as part of his sentence. It's unclear if Pat Sr. will be able to watch his son compete at the Super Bowl, but in a CNN interview, he revealed that he couldn't be prouder of the Chiefs star. "To compete at the highest level is something that is rare and very special. For him to have the amount of success that he's had this early on in his career is just surreal," he gushed.