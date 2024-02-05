Does Taylor Swift's New Album Take Shots At Joe Alwyn & Paul Mescal? The Evidence Is Hot

Taylor Swift loves keeping her fans on their toes with references. For instance, her Eras Tour is rife with Easter eggs. However, the clues aren't always what they seem. Leading up to the 2024 Grammys, fans assumed Swift would announce "Reputation (Taylor's Version)" when many of her friends changed their Instagram profile pictures to black-and-white. Swift did this herself the day of the Grammys, and her website went down, leaving an "Error 321" message. According to an HP help page, that message appeared on fax machines if there were "poor telephone line conditions" (seemingly hinting at the "Look What You Made Me Do" lyric, "The Old Taylor can't come to the phone right now").

That faux error message also included a word jumble that spelled "red herring" when solved. All the "Reputation" clues were a red herring (a misleading hint) because, during her acceptance speech for the Best Pop Vocal Album Grammy, Swift announced her new album — "The Tortured Poets Department" — releasing April 2024.

Needless to say, fans went wild for the news — and its connection to Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn. In a Variety "Actors on Actors" interview from 2022, Alwyn and Paul Mescal spoke about the group chat they're in with Andrew Scott: "The Tortured Man Club" (via X). The replies to that video are flooded with Swifties. One said, "Look what you made her do." Another referenced Mescal's ex-girlfriend (and one of Swift's friends and collaborators) and hypothesized, "the tortured poet department will have phoebe bridgers."