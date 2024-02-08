How Kate Middleton Put A Longstanding Royal Rumor About Princess Diana To Rest

Kate Middleton's style has changed through the years, but she's always been her own kind of fashion icon. The Princess of Wales has many signature tricks when it comes to her wardrobe, and fans now expect to see certain details incorporated into her fashion. One thing Middleton is known for is honoring those who came before her. She's borrowed wardrobe items from fellow royals and paid homage to her in-laws through the jewelry she wears. Another fashion habit that Middleton is known for is repeating outfits. While some might consider this a fashion "don't," Middleton is never afraid to wear a favorite piece more than once. So, it really comes as no surprise that Middleton chose to wear a pair of earrings that her late mother-in-law wore time and time again. And, in doing so, she squashed rumors that these earrings had been revamped.

Middleton and Princess Diana have their fashion icon status in common. Another thing Middleton has in common with her mother-in-law is a desire to use her princess-hood to improve the world. Middleton's project, Shaping Us, is seen by many as her chance to make "generational change." Per InStyle, in November 2023, Middleton headed to The Design Museum in London to appear at the Shaping Us National Symposium. She sported a bold purple pantsuit by Emilia Wickstead, and the bright outfit choice certainly put all eyes on her. But, it was Diana's iconic pair of earrings that she paired with her suit that really got people talking.