Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Super Bowl 2024 Teaser Is Not-So-Subtle J.Lo Promo

Ben Affleck has noticed the memes that have been made of his seemingly bored expressions at the 2023 Grammys, and he's combined that with his love of Dunkin' Donuts for a commercial that aired during the 2024 Grammys. He also used it as an opportunity to help promote his wife's new music.

In the ad, Affleck explained his "bored" look at the Grammys as him "studying, always watching" the musicians around him as a way to transition into his own career as a pop star. Charli D'Amelio makes an appearance in the ad, as does Jennifer Lopez — at least in a sense. Lopez is shown in the opening shot from the Grammys where the bored Ben meme was born, but she is mentioned in other ways. Affleck suggested his pop star name could be a play on J. Lo — B. Lo. Then most notably, he ends the commercial by saying, "this is me now." As any Lopez fans know, that is the name of her ninth studio album. "This Is Me ... Now" will come out on February 16, 2024.