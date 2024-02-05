Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Super Bowl 2024 Teaser Is Not-So-Subtle J.Lo Promo
Ben Affleck has noticed the memes that have been made of his seemingly bored expressions at the 2023 Grammys, and he's combined that with his love of Dunkin' Donuts for a commercial that aired during the 2024 Grammys. He also used it as an opportunity to help promote his wife's new music.
In the ad, Affleck explained his "bored" look at the Grammys as him "studying, always watching" the musicians around him as a way to transition into his own career as a pop star. Charli D'Amelio makes an appearance in the ad, as does Jennifer Lopez — at least in a sense. Lopez is shown in the opening shot from the Grammys where the bored Ben meme was born, but she is mentioned in other ways. Affleck suggested his pop star name could be a play on J. Lo — B. Lo. Then most notably, he ends the commercial by saying, "this is me now." As any Lopez fans know, that is the name of her ninth studio album. "This Is Me ... Now" will come out on February 16, 2024.
Ben Affleck may be finishing his pop star spoof during the Super Bowl
Ben Affleck's Dunkin' Donuts pop star commercial ends with the words "to be continued" on the screen, so the theory is that there will be an extended version of the commercial aired during the 2024 Super Bowl. After all, Affleck starred in Dunkin' Donuts' first-ever Super Bowl commercial just last year. It makes sense that they would keep things going.
Along with the promotional tie-in via her husband's Super Bowl commercial, Jennifer Lopez performed songs from her new album on "Saturday Night Live" the night before the 2024 Grammys. That may be at least one reason why Lopez and Affleck weren't at this year's Grammys; she also didn't have any nominations this year, so we didn't get a chance to see a repeat of last year's "bored Ben" look.
Affleck joins David and Victoria Beckham in poking fun of their viral moments for a big commercial. Though with the Beckham's Uber Eats teaser, we know it's for the Super Bowl. We may have to wait until February 11 to see if Affleck was setting us up for a Super Bowl spot.