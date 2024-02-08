The Health Issue Hallmark's Cameron Mathison Struggled With While Filming Sweet Revenge

Hallmark fans are familiar with the network's "Hannah Swensen Mystery" series, in which Alison Sweeney plays the role of a small-town baker who is also an amateur detective. When she's not managing her business, "The Cookie Jar," she's out solving mysteries with the help of other local residents, like Cameron Mathison's character, Mike Kingston, the chief detective (literally, of Winnetka County Sheriff's Office). It comes as no surprise that sweet treats and delectable desserts feature heavily in the films.

But for Mathison, there was just one problem — the "All My Children" actor had been diagnosed with celiac disease. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, the autoimmune condition causes an attack on the small intestine when gluten is eaten, often causing inadequate nutrient absorption but also uncomfortable symptoms like stomach pain, bloating, and headaches. As Hannah Swensen fans know, her sidekick and romantic interest, Mike Kingston (Mathison), loves chowing down on a cream puff, cookie, or other treat from her bakery. Mathison admitted to TV Fanatic, "I'm an actor; Mike is in love and engaged to a baker ... I paid for it."

We don't doubt that "The Cookie Jar" could switch to making gluten-free desserts. Still, Mathison had been keeping his diagnosis under wraps. He disclosed his celiac disease when discussing his role in "The Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swenson Mystery" but revealed that he actually found out during the previous film, "Sweet Revenge," a whole two years earlier.