General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Finally Responds To Exit Rumors
Fans of "General Hospital" are happy that Cameron Mathison's character Drew Cain is now heading to the dark side. When he took over playing the character in August 2021, fans weren't too happy at his much lighter approach to Drew, which was in contrast to that of his previous portrayer, the late Billy Miller. But after being sent to jail for an insider trading debacle where he was beaten nearly to death, Drew is starting to embrace his darker Quartermaine roots to protect his family.
Fans have been enjoying his evolution as a character, but just as things are getting interesting for Drew, Mathison inked a multi-year deal with Great American Family to star in several films and TV shows, which was reported on November 23, 2023. This had his soap opera followers concerned that he would be leaving the beloved sudser, and Mathison addressed it in a video he posted to his Instagram stories on December 10.
"What's up everybody?" he started, noting, "I'm at Christmas Con and, uh, lots of excitement here. But the number one question that I'm getting while I'm here is ... " as he was walking by several fans who were shouting his name, he broke away for a moment to greet them. He then continued, "Is whether I'm leaving General Hospital, and I don't know why there's a rumor out there but I'm definitely not. I'm having the best time ever on 'GH.'"
Cameron Mathison has a full plate
"General Hospital" fans breathed a collective sigh of relief at Cameron Mathison's declaration. When Soap Opera News posted his Instagram story on X, formerly Twitter, one fan responded, "Cool I love him." Because Drew is working with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to take the Quartermaine family business, ELQ, away from Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth), Celeb Dirty Laundry has speculated that he could end up violating his parole, sending him back to the slammer. The site noted that when Mathison last took a break from "GH," it was timed so he could film a movie for Hallmark. And now that the enigmatic Mr. Brennan (Charles Mesure) seems to have an eye for Drew's love interest, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) — whether for romance or to use her as a pawn against her ex, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — Drew's definitely headed for interesting stories in Port Charles.
The rationale is that another stint in prison for Drew would help Mathison work out his schedule with GAC for the upcoming projects he's signed on for. Mathison's certainly got his plate full, as his most recent installment in Hallmark's Hannah Swenson series, "A Zest for Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery," was released on October 6, 2023.
It's unclear how much his deal with Great American Family will impact not only his "GH" schedule, but also his Hallmark films. Regardless of what it is, we're always looking forward to his next project.