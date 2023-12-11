General Hospital's Cameron Mathison Finally Responds To Exit Rumors

Fans of "General Hospital" are happy that Cameron Mathison's character Drew Cain is now heading to the dark side. When he took over playing the character in August 2021, fans weren't too happy at his much lighter approach to Drew, which was in contrast to that of his previous portrayer, the late Billy Miller. But after being sent to jail for an insider trading debacle where he was beaten nearly to death, Drew is starting to embrace his darker Quartermaine roots to protect his family.

Fans have been enjoying his evolution as a character, but just as things are getting interesting for Drew, Mathison inked a multi-year deal with Great American Family to star in several films and TV shows, which was reported on November 23, 2023. This had his soap opera followers concerned that he would be leaving the beloved sudser, and Mathison addressed it in a video he posted to his Instagram stories on December 10.

"What's up everybody?" he started, noting, "I'm at Christmas Con and, uh, lots of excitement here. But the number one question that I'm getting while I'm here is ... " as he was walking by several fans who were shouting his name, he broke away for a moment to greet them. He then continued, "Is whether I'm leaving General Hospital, and I don't know why there's a rumor out there but I'm definitely not. I'm having the best time ever on 'GH.'"