The Bizarre Baby Rumor People Believe About Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson's on-screen chemistry in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy was so intense that rumors inevitably swirled that they were romantically involved. Dornan and Johnson, who played Christian Grey and Anastasia "Ana" Steele in the steamy trilogy, were never a couple, but that hasn't stopped people from coming up with some wild rumors, including speculation that he and Johnson secretly had at least one baby together.
The Irish hunk is no stranger to dealing with outrageous rumors and fan behavior. He was once asked for a selfie by paramedics in the back of an ambulance after his trip to Portugal was disrupted by a freak accident. If that weren't enough, Dornan also had to deal with a scary stalker situation when a fan came to his home in the U.K. unannounced. "That was f***ing scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there," he told The Independent.
The rumor about Dornan's supposed secret family with Johnson took things to another level. He's maintained a sense of humor about the whole thing, though, joking about the false rumors on "The Jonathan Ross Show" (via the Mirror) in 2021: "I don't know where we keep them. I've got three of my own kids to worry about."
A fan wrote to Jamie Dornan about his alleged child with Dakota Johnson
Shooting for the first "Fifty Shades" film, "Fifty Shades of Grey," began in December 2013. The film came out in 2015 and it was immediately clear that Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson had the kind of chemistry that makes fans head to the movie theaters in droves. Still, aside from their on-screen chemistry, there was nothing that suggested his relationship with Dakota Johnson was ever anything but platonic.
Fans couldn't resist shipping them, though, sometimes to a scary degree. One fan was so convinced that the "Fifty Shades" stars were covering something up that they sent Dornan a letter accompanied by photos of a child they believed was his. "I think they were trying to say that the kid was mine and Dakota Johnson's, and we'd had this baby while we made the first 'Fifty Shades' movie," Dornan told Variety in 2020. "It piqued our interest, let's say. It was a bit freaky."
Johnson, for her part, has denied there was ever anything romantic between her and her co-star. "He's like a brother to me," she told Vanity Fair in 2022.
Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have moved on from the films and the rumors
The final movie in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, "Fifty Shades Freed," came out in 2018, and both actors have since moved on with their lives. Jamie Dornan has been blissfully married to his wife, Amelia Warner, since 2013, while Dakota Johnson has been with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin since 2017.
"Fifty Shades" fans might still wish for something more between the two co-stars, but Dornan and Johnson are used to it by this point. "The fandom of that franchise is still feverish," Dornan told The Guardian in 2023, revealing that fans still reach out to him about his role in the trilogy. "I get all kinds of mad stuff, which if I'm honest I'm quite fearful of, so I stay away from it," he said. Johnson's experience is similar. In a 2024 appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" (via HuffPost) she said, "I ... get letters from men in prison and very strange things in the post!"
Despite all of the hassle that has come with being in the "Fifty Shades" films — including the trilogy being panned by critics — Dornan has no regrets about his part in the franchise. "I am very, very grateful for this and always will be," he told British GQ in 2021. "And the fans loved it." Johnson has also stood by her role in the trilogy, despite admitting that it was difficult to film. "I'm proud of what we made ultimately and everything turns out the way it's supposed to," she told Vanity Fair.