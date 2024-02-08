The Bizarre Baby Rumor People Believe About Dakota Johnson And Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson's on-screen chemistry in the "Fifty Shades of Grey" trilogy was so intense that rumors inevitably swirled that they were romantically involved. Dornan and Johnson, who played Christian Grey and Anastasia "Ana" Steele in the steamy trilogy, were never a couple, but that hasn't stopped people from coming up with some wild rumors, including speculation that he and Johnson secretly had at least one baby together.

The Irish hunk is no stranger to dealing with outrageous rumors and fan behavior. He was once asked for a selfie by paramedics in the back of an ambulance after his trip to Portugal was disrupted by a freak accident. If that weren't enough, Dornan also had to deal with a scary stalker situation when a fan came to his home in the U.K. unannounced. "That was f***ing scary. Someone turned up at my house when my kids were there," he told The Independent.

The rumor about Dornan's supposed secret family with Johnson took things to another level. He's maintained a sense of humor about the whole thing, though, joking about the false rumors on "The Jonathan Ross Show" (via the Mirror) in 2021: "I don't know where we keep them. I've got three of my own kids to worry about."