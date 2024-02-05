Here's Why Queen Camilla Will Not Take The Throne If King Charles Dies Of Cancer

King Charles III's heartbreaking cancer diagnosis raises many questions about the potential fate of the British monarchy. At this time, the king's situation does not appear to be dire, with Buckingham Palace's February 5 statement explaining that he's stepping back from his public-facing duties while undergoing "a schedule of regular treatments."

However, if King Charles' diagnosis proves fatal, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will not assume the position of reigning monarch. The difference between queen consort and queen is a key detail here, as queen consorts are not eligible for the throne. Instead, Queen Camilla would become the Queen Dowager, a title denoting her widowhood, while the monarchy would pass to the next blood relative.

This means that William, Prince of Wales would be crowned king in the case of King Charles' death. This succession of power has existed in some form since England was conquered in the 11th century, but was codified in the Bill of Rights (1689), Act of Settlement (1701), and Succession to the Crown Act (2013). Throughout this time, the spouses of the reigning monarch have remained ineligible for the throne.

More to come...