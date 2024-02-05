Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava Is All Grown Up In His Silk Super Bowl 2024 Commercial

Jeremy Renner is one proud dad. He's brought his daughter, Ava Renner, who he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, as his date to events. He also often shares photos of her on his Instagram account. Now, in honor of Super Bowl 2024, the actor's daughter is joining him onscreen. So, what's the special occasion that's giving Ava her first acting gig? A Silk Super Bowl commercial!

Jeremy joked with People, "It's her first job ever! [We] put her to work early." But having his daughter by his side in this commercial is particularly poignant. In January 2023, Jeremy was in a snowplow accident that nearly took his life. One year later, the actor's Super Bowl 2024 ad proves that he's feeling much better. In the commercial, he dances around the kitchen while preparing Ava's Silk Protein Almond milk-centric breakfast, singing James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)" and even jumping on the counter.

Jeremy surely wants the world to know that he's doing well, and the opportunity means a lot to him. "It's a beacon of hope for me and for my daughter as well, and this is a new part of our journey together in recovery and in life," he explained to People, adding, "Getting back into life in a different way, out of a hospital bed, out of the house, being social, just doing normal things. It represents a lot to me, and I'm very thankful to be here to do this."