Jeremy Renner's Daughter Ava Is All Grown Up In His Silk Super Bowl 2024 Commercial
Jeremy Renner is one proud dad. He's brought his daughter, Ava Renner, who he shares with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, as his date to events. He also often shares photos of her on his Instagram account. Now, in honor of Super Bowl 2024, the actor's daughter is joining him onscreen. So, what's the special occasion that's giving Ava her first acting gig? A Silk Super Bowl commercial!
Jeremy joked with People, "It's her first job ever! [We] put her to work early." But having his daughter by his side in this commercial is particularly poignant. In January 2023, Jeremy was in a snowplow accident that nearly took his life. One year later, the actor's Super Bowl 2024 ad proves that he's feeling much better. In the commercial, he dances around the kitchen while preparing Ava's Silk Protein Almond milk-centric breakfast, singing James Brown's "I Got You (I Feel Good)" and even jumping on the counter.
Jeremy surely wants the world to know that he's doing well, and the opportunity means a lot to him. "It's a beacon of hope for me and for my daughter as well, and this is a new part of our journey together in recovery and in life," he explained to People, adding, "Getting back into life in a different way, out of a hospital bed, out of the house, being social, just doing normal things. It represents a lot to me, and I'm very thankful to be here to do this."
Jeremy Renner's daughter shines while supporting her dad
Jeremy Renner's daughter, Ava Renner, is happy to support her dad. And her presence in the Silk Super Bowl ad made this commercial mean even more. For many fans, seeing Ava so much more grown up than we're used to was a truly sweet moment, and for others, it was just nice to see these two together again and celebrating Jeremy's recovery.
Earlier this month, the MCU star told Entertainment Tonight, "[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing... I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]... I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can... whatever it takes to get better..." He went on to add, "It's a one-way street, this recovery. The rest of my life is about health and wellness. Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man. There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."
It's easy to see that this commercial was a perfect way to show off the actor's new lifestyle to the world. "[Silk is] all about wellness, and I've gotten pretty into that because it's forced upon me as a part of a lifestyle, which is great," he told People. "I've become so healthy now."
Jeremy Renner's daughter motivated him to heal
Just a few months after Jeremy Renner's shocking accident, Dr. Christopher Vincent, who helped the actor through his recovery, spoke with People about how Ava Renner was "one of his strongest motivators." Vincent explained, "You really reflect on life when something like this happens. It's like, 'Okay, what's important?'" And, clearly for Jeremy, that is his daughter.
The first anniversary of the accident was on January 1, 2024, and Jeremy took to Instagram and shared a post with a photo of him hugging his daughter while ringing in the new year. "Reason number One for my recovery is her," the star wrote in the caption. He added, "I asked her to 'wait for me' when I first saw her January 14 as I arrived home. As I got better, she got better, less afraid."
The father-daughter duo's Super Bowl commercial is quite a testament to how far Jeremy has come in his recovery. And, considering how much Ava has helped him along the way, it was so important for her to be by his side. As the Silk slogan goes, it's easy to see that Jeremy and Ava are both feeling "planty good" these days.