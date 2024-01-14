The Dark Side Of Jeremy Renner's Marriage With Ex-Wife, Sonni Pacheco

Despite the explosive accusations Jeremy Renner and Sonni Pacheco have thrown at each other, both seem to agree that their daughter Ava comes first. Renner's legal representatives told Us Weekly in 2019 that the actor's top priority was the well-being of his daughter. TMZ reported that Renner's reps also sought to make a connection between the timeline of Pacheco's claims and Renner's films, suggesting that the actor's ex-wife was trying to sabotage his career.

Pacheco, for her part, echoes similar sentiments from her perspective. "I am sick of being continually bullied, having my name slandered, and the truth muted," she told Us Weekly in 2020. "Anyone who is a parent knows that the most important thing in the world is their child's health and safety. It's hard to fathom what I've seen and what people have told me they've seen in regards to Jeremy's disturbing actions while our child is in his care."

Jeremy Renner was hospitalized in January 2023 after a snow plow accident resulted in 30 broken bones and a collapsed lung, during which he was visited by his fellow MCU stars, like Scarlet Johansson and Chris Evans, and bolstered by fan and family support. After this accident, Renner and Pacheco reconnected. The Daily Mail reported in July 2023 that the two have been spending time together at Renner's Lake Tahoe ranch with their young daughter, seemingly marking an end to the couple's intense feud.

