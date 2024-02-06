The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Toby Keith

Born Toby Keith Clovel in Clinton, Oklahoma, Toby Keith pursued a couple of careers early on, working in the oil industry and then playing in the USFL football league. It wasn't until the early 1990s that he found his true calling in country music, when he was signed to Mercury Records. His debut album — titled simply "Toby Keith" — was released in 1993, and wound up going platinum.

That kicked off a wildly successful music career that spanned decades, highlighted by numerous hit singles along the way. These included his collaboration with Sting, "I'm So Happy I Can't Stop Crying," and his duet with country legend Willie Nelson, "Beer for My Horses." Not for nothing, Keith's track "Should've Been a Cowboy" became the most-played song of the 1990s on country music radio, played in excess of 50 million times.

Keith's success — both as a country recording artist and live touring act — also made him a very wealthy man; in 2013, Forbes estimated his net worth to be in the neighborhood of $500 million. In the midst of all that success, fame, and fortune, however, Keith also experienced plenty of personal tragedies. These ranged from experiencing natural disasters close to home to losing people close to him to being diagnosed with a devastating illness that eventually culminated in his death.