King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Should Bring Him And Harry Back Together

The news from Buckingham Palace on February 5 was heartbreaking: King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, less than a year after his coronation. In an ironic bit of timing, the previous day was World Cancer Day, and the palace had released a photo of Queen Consort Camilla visiting a newly opened cancer center. Although the exact type and stage of cancer have not been revealed at the time of this writing — though it's not prostate cancer — it requires a series of outpatient treatments that will keep the king from conducting his public duties for the time being. His Majesty is said to be "hugely positive" about the prognosis, a source told the Daily Mail.

There may be one other "hugely positive" outcome to this otherwise troubling news. Several sources have confirmed that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be traveling to the U.K. to see his father. Moreover, Charles opted to tell Harry his health news personally, rather than letting him hear about it from palace officials (or worse, the press). This show of solidarity on both sides could — and should — be the start of that long-awaited thaw between father and son.

But it will be up to Harry to make the bigger effort to show his love and loyalty can transcend the hurts and grudges he's been carrying. He's not likely to get the public apology he's been waiting for, but if he can accept that and move on, this could start a new chapter in the royal saga.