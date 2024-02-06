King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Should Bring Him And Harry Back Together
The news from Buckingham Palace on February 5 was heartbreaking: King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, less than a year after his coronation. In an ironic bit of timing, the previous day was World Cancer Day, and the palace had released a photo of Queen Consort Camilla visiting a newly opened cancer center. Although the exact type and stage of cancer have not been revealed at the time of this writing — though it's not prostate cancer — it requires a series of outpatient treatments that will keep the king from conducting his public duties for the time being. His Majesty is said to be "hugely positive" about the prognosis, a source told the Daily Mail.
There may be one other "hugely positive" outcome to this otherwise troubling news. Several sources have confirmed that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will be traveling to the U.K. to see his father. Moreover, Charles opted to tell Harry his health news personally, rather than letting him hear about it from palace officials (or worse, the press). This show of solidarity on both sides could — and should — be the start of that long-awaited thaw between father and son.
But it will be up to Harry to make the bigger effort to show his love and loyalty can transcend the hurts and grudges he's been carrying. He's not likely to get the public apology he's been waiting for, but if he can accept that and move on, this could start a new chapter in the royal saga.
This is Harry's chance to put his grudges aside
Anyone who hasn't been under a rock for the last few years knows Prince Harry has been pushing himself farther away from his family with every word he utters. Once he and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, left royal life, Harry wasted no time in venting all the pain and resentment he'd been carrying for years. His accusations of racism and favoritism within the palace came off to many as petty and ungrateful, particularly in light of Queen Elizabeth II's declining health. Harry's claims may have been justified, and his mental health in crisis, but he was never going to sway royal loyalists to his side. His Hollywood-style tell-alls were too much for the British stiff upper lips.
Hopefully, being able to tell his truth has helped the prince in his healing process, and now it's time for him to focus on rebuilding his family relationships. He may have already started – The Telegraph reports Harry called his father on his 75th birthday in November 2023 and the conversation was a step forward in potentially repairing their relationship. Now, King Charles's cancer diagnosis is opening the door to Prince Harry more widely than before, and perhaps future visits are on the horizon.
It would be a positive sign for both the family and the monarchy to see the estranged father and son bonding again, not to mention allowing the Sussexes' children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to get to know their grandfather. We'll be watching to see whether Harry takes advantage of the opportunity.