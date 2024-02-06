Who Is Toby Keith's Wife Tricia Lucus?

Fans of Toby Keith were devastated when the country music superstar died at age 62 following a years-long battle with stomach cancer on February 5, 2024. The hard-edged, no-nonsense singer was hugely popular, and his string of hits, which included "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," "Beer for My Horses," and "As Good As I Once Was," among several others, won over country fans everywhere.

In 2001, Keith explained his lyrical formula to The Associated Press. "I write about life, and I sing about life, and I don't overanalyze things," he said. At the age of 18, he learned a hard lesson about money as Keith was able to earn $50,000 a year working in the then-flourishing oil industry, but when that all tanked, he realized he hadn't saved anything. Luckily, the experience ultimately taught him to be more fiscally responsible.

According to People, around the time he was working in the oil fields, in the early 1980s, Keith and his group, Easy Money, started performing in bars. It was then that he met Tricia Lucus, who also worked for an oil company as a secretary. "I was 19 and he was 20. He was just one of those larger-than-life guys, full of confidence," she reminisced. The two hit it off and got married in 1984, which was a stroke of luck for Keith as Lucus would soon prove to be one of his biggest supporters.