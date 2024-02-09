Meghan Markle's Coffee Commercial Cameo Majorly Divided Viewers
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, can't catch a break with her critics. Her coffee commercial cameo in December 2023 with Clevr Blends is a prime example of how she's drawn controversy; the commercial left many people divided, with some thinking her appearance in the ad was fun while others thought it was downright cringy.
Of course, this is nothing new for the "Suits" star. Her relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, began making headlines in 2016, and since then the media and public have criticized her for a lot of things that have otherwise been out of her control. She's even been blamed for supposedly pulling her husband away from the U.K. and for the couple's never-ending feud with the royals, which has resulted in a rift between Harry and his family.
While it's not too surprising that Meghan, a former TV star, would want to appear in a commercial, her return to acting was not what people expected. While some praised her part in the short promo, others saw it as an embarrassing appearance. One critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hahahaha how cringe can you get? Meghan Markle features in a very badly acted promo video ... it's truly awful."
Meghan Markle appeared as an intern in the ad
Meghan Markle's relationship with Clevr Blends goes way back. She's an investor in the company and even got her friend, Oprah Winfrey, to endorse the product after sending the TV mogul a gift basket with the super-powered lattes. But in December 2023, the Duchess of Sussex managed to turn some heads and maybe even raise some eyebrows when she appeared in a spot that also featured the company's CEO, Hannah Mendoza. In the commercial, which was posted on Instagram, the princess can be seen packing up Clevr baskets as if she were an intern, and just hanging out with the rest of the company's crew in their Santa Barbara, California offices. No big deal, right?
Some people praised Mehgan's work ethic in the comments of the Instagram post. "Always willing [to] roll up her sleeves and do the work," wrote one supporter. "We love a hardworking duchess." Another fan wrote: "I have even more respect for her. That's what strong women do. We do not give up and we continue to work for what we want."
Despite the kind comments, there were also a lot of naysayers. While one person praised Meghan as "a multitasking Queen," one detractor said, "Meghan's wearing 99 hats, but The Crown ain't one." One person on X slammed Meghan as "egotistical," saying, "All about Meghan Markle she'll do anything to be noticed including a coffee commercial."
Meghan Markle's investment is paying off in more ways than one
Haters aside, Meghan Markle's investment in Clevr Blends is paying off. The company is expanding so much that the coffee brand can now be found on Target store shelves. But the Duchess of Sussex probably knew that investing in the company and believing in CEO Hannah Mendoza would pay off as she told Fortune back in 2020: "This investment is in support of a passionate female entrepreneur who prioritizes building community alongside her business. I'm proud to invest in Hannah's commitment to sourcing ethical ingredients and creating a product that I personally love and has a holistic approach to wellness."
Love it or hate it, it's undeniable that Meghan made waves with her appearance in the commercial. While some people like their afternoon tea with their biscuits, it's safe to say that the Duchess of Sussex just likes her coffee to be clever. Now, whether or not she likes to stir it with a little additional cream is what everyone really wants to know.