Meghan Markle's Coffee Commercial Cameo Majorly Divided Viewers

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, can't catch a break with her critics. Her coffee commercial cameo in December 2023 with Clevr Blends is a prime example of how she's drawn controversy; the commercial left many people divided, with some thinking her appearance in the ad was fun while others thought it was downright cringy.

Of course, this is nothing new for the "Suits" star. Her relationship with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, began making headlines in 2016, and since then the media and public have criticized her for a lot of things that have otherwise been out of her control. She's even been blamed for supposedly pulling her husband away from the U.K. and for the couple's never-ending feud with the royals, which has resulted in a rift between Harry and his family.

While it's not too surprising that Meghan, a former TV star, would want to appear in a commercial, her return to acting was not what people expected. While some praised her part in the short promo, others saw it as an embarrassing appearance. One critic wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Hahahaha how cringe can you get? Meghan Markle features in a very badly acted promo video ... it's truly awful."