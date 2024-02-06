Who Are The Late Country Star Toby Keith's Three Kids?
On February 6, 2024, it was confirmed that country music superstar Toby Keith had died at 62. During his lifetime, he was open about his stomach cancer diagnosis on social media. Toby is survived by his wife, Tricia Lucus, whom he married in 1984, and by three children: Shelley Covel Rowland, Stelen Keith Covel, and Krystal Keith. Rowland was born in 1980 and is the eldest sibling in the family. She is Lucus' biological daughter from a prior relationship whom Toby adopted the same year the couple got married.
Rowland works with her mother and sister on the SwingDish golf fashion line. She got married in 2018 to Brian Skaggs, and they have two children. Otherwise, Rowland keeps her life out of the public eye, and not much is known about her. Although it seems like she doesn't have any public social media pages, her younger sister Krystal once shared a throwback photo of herself and Rowland on Instagram, captioning it, "If you and your sister didn't have matching mullets with mall bangs — we can't be friends."
Krystal has released her own albums
Toby Keith's younger daughter is Krystal Keith, aka Krystal Covel Sandubrae, born in 1985. Like Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal works with their mother's SwingDish company. Pursuing singing and songwriting like her father has also been a big part of Krystal's life. She released albums "Whiskey & Lace" in 2013 and "Boulder" in 2018. Krystal married Drew Sandubrae in 2010, and the couple have two daughters, Hensley and Kirby. She took a break from making music after having her eldest daughter, and according to an interview Toby did with Taste of Country, she's continuing to focus on motherhood and her family instead of her music career.
"I heard her sing at an event," Toby added. "She's still got the pipes. She can go, and she can write." He also told the outlet how Krystal surprised him with the song "Daddy Dance With Me" for their father-daughter dance at her wedding and called it "such a powerful song."
Krystal and Toby sang "Mockingbird" together at the CMA Awards in 2004. However, she wrote about the boundary of their professional relationship on her website: "Until I have accomplished enough to earn the right to write with someone of his caliber, then I'm not going to ask to put a song we've written on an album. There's a respect factor there I really want to honor."
Stelen is an entrepreneur
Toby Keith and Tricia Lucus' youngest child is their son, Stelen Keith Covel. He was born in 1997. He co-founded the concert booking company Nostalgic Nights with his friend Zeke Benoit, grandson of musician Howard Pollack. They put on their first concert in 2017 for a University of Oklahoma Bid Day event.
However, as of 2024, it seems Stelen has moved on to other businesses. He graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2020 with an Entrepreneurship and Venture Management degree. His LinkedIn page lists the Oklahoma-based companies he owns, co-owns, and invests in. As for his personal life, Stelen got married in 2021. His wife is Haley Covel, and according to a post on her Instagram, they have two dogs.
When Toby spoke about his family with People in 2010, he complimented his kids and seemed to confirm that they were all pretty down-to-earth. The "Red Solo Cup" singer told the outlet, "Everybody in the family is good. I was raised by good parents, and I have great kids. They don't have any issues at all — none." He added, "They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business."