Who Are The Late Country Star Toby Keith's Three Kids?

Toby Keith's younger daughter is Krystal Keith, aka Krystal Covel Sandubrae, born in 1985. Like Shelley Covel Rowland, Krystal works with their mother's SwingDish company. Pursuing singing and songwriting like her father has also been a big part of Krystal's life. She released albums "Whiskey & Lace" in 2013 and "Boulder" in 2018. Krystal married Drew Sandubrae in 2010, and the couple have two daughters, Hensley and Kirby. She took a break from making music after having her eldest daughter, and according to an interview Toby did with Taste of Country, she's continuing to focus on motherhood and her family instead of her music career.

"I heard her sing at an event," Toby added. "She's still got the pipes. She can go, and she can write." He also told the outlet how Krystal surprised him with the song "Daddy Dance With Me" for their father-daughter dance at her wedding and called it "such a powerful song."

Krystal and Toby sang "Mockingbird" together at the CMA Awards in 2004. However, she wrote about the boundary of their professional relationship on her website: "Until I have accomplished enough to earn the right to write with someone of his caliber, then I'm not going to ask to put a song we've written on an album. There's a respect factor there I really want to honor."