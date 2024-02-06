King Charles' Health Issues Spell Major Wake-Up Call For Prince William

On the heels of his hospital stay for surgery on an enlarged prostate, it was recently announced that King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. The statement from Buckingham Palace announcing Charles' diagnosis said he will "postpone public-facing duties" while undergoing his cancer treatments.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, was also recently hospitalized following an operation but was sent home to recuperate in late January. William, Prince of Wales, is continuing public duties following his wife being discharged from the hospital — but now, it's possible even more responsibilities will fall on his shoulders following his father's cancer diagnosis.

Rachel Bowie, co-host of the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, spoke with USA Today about the situation and hypothesized what William may be feeling: "I also just feel like the pressure on William has never been greater because his wife is not able to participate, he has three children he's kind of helping look after, as he should, and then now, he has to kind of carry the weight (of father King Charles)." Bowie also remarked that in the wake of all the health issues and seeing so many royals stepping back, "It really does make you think about just how slim the monarch feels."