The Unusual Place Jessica Biel Enjoys Snack Time To Get Privacy From Her Kids

Jessica Biel is a Hollywood star, mother, wife, and friend who has a very special way of managing her schedule. Biel revealed that she goes to an unusual place to enjoy snack time and to get away from her kids. The actor, who is married to Justin Timberlake, has two children: Silas and Phineas. Anyone with a family would understand that it's hard to have a moment to yourself when you are always in the spotlight, both on the red carpet and at home. Mothers just don't get a break. Back in 2022, Biel said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that it's sometimes difficult trying to get it all done as a working mom. She said, "It's not easy balancing your whole life. Trying to be around your kids, and your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work."

Because Biel is such a multi-tasking mom, she recently explained why she likes to eat whenever she's in the shower. And we're not just talking about a piece of chocolate here and there. Biel has an entire routine going for herself whenever she turns on the faucet and locks the bathroom door.