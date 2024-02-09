The Unusual Place Jessica Biel Enjoys Snack Time To Get Privacy From Her Kids
Jessica Biel is a Hollywood star, mother, wife, and friend who has a very special way of managing her schedule. Biel revealed that she goes to an unusual place to enjoy snack time and to get away from her kids. The actor, who is married to Justin Timberlake, has two children: Silas and Phineas. Anyone with a family would understand that it's hard to have a moment to yourself when you are always in the spotlight, both on the red carpet and at home. Mothers just don't get a break. Back in 2022, Biel said on "The Drew Barrymore Show" that it's sometimes difficult trying to get it all done as a working mom. She said, "It's not easy balancing your whole life. Trying to be around your kids, and your partners, and friends and still have time for yourself and work."
Because Biel is such a multi-tasking mom, she recently explained why she likes to eat whenever she's in the shower. And we're not just talking about a piece of chocolate here and there. Biel has an entire routine going for herself whenever she turns on the faucet and locks the bathroom door.
Jessica Biel has her lunch hour in the shower
Jessica Biel wants everyone to know there's nothing wrong with having a little "me time" while you're sipping on your favorite drink or having taco hour in the shower. In fact, Biel is so passionate about eating in the shower that she wants to start a new movement. Justin Timberlake's other half took to her TikTok account to explain why it almost feels therapeutic for her. She said, "I think, for people who are multitasking, it's just going to be a relief in so many ways."
Replying to @Ryan All your shower eating questions finally answered 🫡
If that weren't enough, Biel even has rules in place for eating in the shower. She continued, "A ledge is really helpful. Somewhere that you can stick your cup, your yogurt container, your coffee, your espresso, whatever it is you're enjoying. I like to take a bite or a sip and put it on the ledge, and then you do your thing."
Many of Biel's TikTok followers sure did have a lot to say about the matter. Some commented with, "I got four kids, they eat my food, I stand behind this 100 percent since it's the only place I have for privacy," along with, "Currently eating a bag of Doritos in the bath while watching this."
Jessica Biel is all about creative ways to eat and drink
Jessica Biel has always been passionate about food, both in and outside of the bathroom. Back in 2021, she launched a vegan wellness brand for kids and often talks about her "really clean" diet. But Biel likes to be bad whenever she's allowed to do so. She revealed during a Reddit AMA in 2017, "I try to eat really clean ... fruits and vegetables, fish, etc. Don't get me wrong, I like my cheat days and I go BIG."
Then again, Biel does have a special way of eating and drinking while in public, too. Back in July 2023, she shared an Instagram photo of herself sipping water as 'Batmom' on a flight. And if she's not drinking her juice straight from the bottle and out of the fridge, then Biel is enjoying her snack time while she's getting her hair and makeup ready behind the scenes.