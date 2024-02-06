How General Hospital's Kristina Wagner Finds Joy After Son Harrison's Death

In the 1980s, "General Hospital" super couple Frisco and Felicia Jones overcame nearly insurmountable odds time and again, always coming out on top. Their portrayers, Jack and Kristina Wagner, fell in love in real life and were married from 1993 to 2006. During that time, they had two sons, Peter and Harrison, born in 1990 and 1994 respectively. Although divorced, they remained friends and continued to co-parent their boys amicably. In June 2015, Jack told Parade that he still has love for his former wife. "The fact that we're not married really doesn't change [anything]," he said, adding, "We love each other, respect each other, and have gotten past what didn't work and now really just appreciate each other for who we are."

In 2022, the couple faced a devastating tragedy that no parent should have to experience: the heartbreaking death of 27-year-old Harrison, who sadly passed away that June from a drug overdose. But, with great effort and the love and support of friends and family, the Wagners were able to move forward.

On February 1, 2024, Kristina shared some details as to how exactly she picked herself up and dusted herself off after her loss, writing on Instagram, "We have a right to grieve, but grief should not define a life. You are on earth not to grieve constantly for what you do not have but to rejoice in what you do and to share with others."