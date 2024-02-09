How Hallmark's Merritt Patterson Made Her Dream Wedding Come True

If you've spent any time watching the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize actor Merritt Patterson. She's become a staple of the heart-warming films, and fans can't seem to get enough of her charm. Patterson hit her big break in 2013 when she was cast as Olivia Matheson in the "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off "Ravenswood." She went on to star as Ophelia Pryce in E!'s "The Royals" and made her way to Hallmark, where she appeared in many hit movies such as "Christmas At the Palace" and "Forever in My Heart."

As for her personal life, Patterson keeps her cards close to her chest, although she has spoken about her close relationship with her mother and their shared love for traveling. However, there's another special travel partner in Patterson's life — her husband, JR Ringer. While neither Patterson nor Ringer have spoken much about their relationship publicly, they used their combined wanderlust to craft the wedding of their dreams in Italy in 2022, returning to the country where they took their first trip together as a couple. Through personal touches inspired by both parties' personalities, Patterson and Ringer created a sentimental celebration that commemorated their special day perfectly.