How Hallmark's Merritt Patterson Made Her Dream Wedding Come True
If you've spent any time watching the Hallmark Channel, you probably recognize actor Merritt Patterson. She's become a staple of the heart-warming films, and fans can't seem to get enough of her charm. Patterson hit her big break in 2013 when she was cast as Olivia Matheson in the "Pretty Little Liars" spin-off "Ravenswood." She went on to star as Ophelia Pryce in E!'s "The Royals" and made her way to Hallmark, where she appeared in many hit movies such as "Christmas At the Palace" and "Forever in My Heart."
As for her personal life, Patterson keeps her cards close to her chest, although she has spoken about her close relationship with her mother and their shared love for traveling. However, there's another special travel partner in Patterson's life — her husband, JR Ringer. While neither Patterson nor Ringer have spoken much about their relationship publicly, they used their combined wanderlust to craft the wedding of their dreams in Italy in 2022, returning to the country where they took their first trip together as a couple. Through personal touches inspired by both parties' personalities, Patterson and Ringer created a sentimental celebration that commemorated their special day perfectly.
Merritt Patterson lived out her dream wedding in Italy
Merritt Patterson has experienced her fair share of romance between acting for the Hallmark Channel and Great American Family, but her real-life wedding on September 17, 2022 was an event to rival an rom com she's appeared in. Patterson wed her husband JR Ringer in a lavish ceremony at Masseria San Giovanni set in Puglia, Italy.
"You can't go wrong in Italy!" Patterson enthused to Over The Moon about the destination for her nuptials. "The people, the food, the landscape – everything is incredible."
Intending to embrace the setting and not overwhelm it, the couple wanted to keep the decor and theme simple. "We wanted to embrace the natural beauty of the area," the "One Perfect Match" actor explained. "Natural tones, textures, and colors were the obvious choice. The signage was simple, intentional, and designed by our good friend, Brittany Giello at Partners in Crafting." Masseria San Giovanni was perfect for the couple, as it showcased the beauty of Italy while also housing all accommodations for the wedding, including a chapel where Patterson and Ringer were married.
Merritt Patterson's wedding look was inspired by Old Hollywood
"The Now" star Merritt Patterson may have had an idea of how she wanted to look on her wedding day, but like some brides, Patterson ended up with a dress completely different from her original vision. However, one constant in her wedding theme and attire was Old Hollywood influence. Patterson decided on a Priscilla Presley-inspired elbow length veil, and emulated Audrey Hepburn in her choice of custom white tulle gloves. In an interview with Deepest Dream, Patterson detailed her love for Hepburn.
"I love 'Breakfast At Tiffany's. It's a classic to me," she explained. "It's the character – Holly Golightly is so complex. There's humor and there's depth and there's sadness...I think she's fantastic in it. Not to mention the wardrobe is fantastic."
Adding even more vintage touches to the event, Patterson walked down the aisle to "At Last" by Etta James, and the couple incorporated the age-old handfasting tradition in their ceremony. For Patterson and Ringer, the details they put into their wedding, although dated, were just another way to celebrate their personalities and love for each other. "We wanted the ceremony to really reflect us as a couple and what we value, not necessarily what's traditional," Patterson told Over The Moon.