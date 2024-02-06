Toby Keith's Thoughts On His Final Shows Are So Heartbreaking Now

Toby Keith unexpectedly died on February 5, 2023, less than two months after the country music star had once again taken the stage for three Las Vegas shows. The "Red Solo Cup" singer had gone on an indefinite hiatus from touring following his diagnosis of stomach cancer, which he first announced via Instagram in June 2022.

Keith's illness brought his 2022 tour to an end, with the star canceling over a dozen tour dates. While he had a few guest performances throughout his hiatus, debuting the song "Don't Let the Old Man In" at the People's Choice Awards, his Las Vegas shows marked his first foray back into full-sized performances.

"I was going to sit around here and do nothing like I have been, or get up and go outside and don't let the old man in," Keith shared in an Instagram video. "It'll be my first two shows. They're kind of rehab shows — get the band back in sync, get me rolling again." While these concert dates were seemingly intended to restart his career, they ended up being the final performances of his lifetime.