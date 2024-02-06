Everything We Know About Toby Keith's Stomach Cancer

Country music superstar Toby Keith died on February 5, 2024, after an arduous, years-long battle with stomach cancer. The "I Love This Bar" singer underwent numerous treatments to fight the disease, including radiation, surgery, and chemotherapy. He had even returned to the stage after his diagnosis, playing back-to-back sold-out shows at Park MGM in Las Vegas in December 2023. However, these performances would be his last.

Keith first announced his diagnosis in an Instagram post in June 2022, writing, "Last fall, I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

The award-winning singer-songwriter is survived by his mother, brother, and sister; his wife, Tricia Lucus; his two daughters, Shelley Covel and Krystal Covel Sandubrae; his son, Stelen; and four grandchildren. Here's what we know about Keith's grave diagnosis.