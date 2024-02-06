Rumors And Spoilers About Taylor Swift's Next Era, The Tortured Poets Department

It's official — a brand new Taylor Swift era is almost upon us, and we could not be more excited. On February 4, the pop superstar announced that she would be dropping a new album in spring 2024. She went on to reveal the moody sepia-toned cover art on her Instagram moments later.

The announcement comes after a huge year for Swift. In 2023, she began her record-breaking Eras Tour, a series of three-hour shows that saw the star performing songs from all of her eras so far. She was also named Time's Person of the Year. In the accompanying interview, she told the outlet, "It feels like the breakthrough moment of my career, happening at 33." Swift's burgeoning romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has also generated lots and lots of buzz. In other words, Swift is absolutely everywhere right now, and, with another album on the horizon, her star will only continue to rise.

Naturally, the news of Swift's newest era has already sent Swifties into a tailspin, with memes and fan theories cropping up all over social media. With Swift at the top of her game, her next album is already sure to be nothing short of historic. Here's what we know about Swift's next era so far.