Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Most Adorable Game Day Moments

If you somehow haven't heard about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, how's the weather at that rock you're living under? In all seriousness, the superstar and the football star's relationship is going strong. Swift has attended many of Kelce's football games during the 2023-2024 NFL season. Although Swift watches the games from a suite as Kelce plays along with the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple have adorable game-day moments.

One has been in the form of Kelce's touchdown celebrations, some of which are starting to look like Swift's own moves, although it's unclear if that's on purpose. At the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in November 2023, Kelce flexed his arm after getting a touchdown. Fans compared that moment to one during the Eras Tour when Swift flexed her arm in the prelude to "The Man."

Kelce seemingly sent love to Swift during an NFL playoff game with his cutest gesture yet when he threw up heart hands following a touchdown — a classic Swift move evocative of the "Fearless" era and also used during the Eras Tour. In a clip from Kelce and his brother's "New Heights" podcast uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, Kelce explained why he did the heart hands. The reason was actually because fans of the team the Chiefs played that day — the Buffalo Bills — were being rude. However, Kelce didn't take it personally: "It's all love, baby."