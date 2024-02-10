Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Most Adorable Game Day Moments
If you somehow haven't heard about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship, how's the weather at that rock you're living under? In all seriousness, the superstar and the football star's relationship is going strong. Swift has attended many of Kelce's football games during the 2023-2024 NFL season. Although Swift watches the games from a suite as Kelce plays along with the Kansas City Chiefs, the couple have adorable game-day moments.
One has been in the form of Kelce's touchdown celebrations, some of which are starting to look like Swift's own moves, although it's unclear if that's on purpose. At the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in November 2023, Kelce flexed his arm after getting a touchdown. Fans compared that moment to one during the Eras Tour when Swift flexed her arm in the prelude to "The Man."
Kelce seemingly sent love to Swift during an NFL playoff game with his cutest gesture yet when he threw up heart hands following a touchdown — a classic Swift move evocative of the "Fearless" era and also used during the Eras Tour. In a clip from Kelce and his brother's "New Heights" podcast uploaded to X, formerly Twitter, Kelce explained why he did the heart hands. The reason was actually because fans of the team the Chiefs played that day — the Buffalo Bills — were being rude. However, Kelce didn't take it personally: "It's all love, baby."
Swift was excited watching Kelce play
Many people can't help but be drawn to watching Taylor Swift during Chiefs games. Although she's not the main event, her status as a pop culture icon makes it hard to ignore her presence. Plus, the NFL is loving the boost in viewership despite wild rumors that Swift was banned from the 2024 Super Bowl. Many people have been enjoying Swift's reactions to Travis Kelce playing football.
In one instance, at a September 2023 game between the Chiefs and the Chicago Bears, Swift excitedly cheered for Kelce after a touchdown. She was seen mouthing, "Let's f***ing go!" from her spot next to Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, in their suite. During a sweet moment at the Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals game on New Year's Eve, Swift seemed to smile wide and point as soon as she saw Travis.
At an October 2023 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Swift wore a golden friendship bracelet with Travis' jersey number on it. Sometime after, Travis commissioned the Wove Made Inc. jewelry brand to make matching tennis bracelets for him and Swift. The bracelets have diamonds and gold beads that spell "TNT," presumably for Swift and Travis' initials. Wove Made CEO Simone Kendle referred to another lovely game day moment between the couple when she told People, "The first time we saw [Swift wearing] the bracelet was when the rest of the world saw it too!"
Swift and Kelce embraced after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship
When the Kansas City Chiefs played the Baltimore Ravens in the January 2024 AFC Championship, Taylor Swift attended the game to cheer on Travis Kelce and his team. Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, attended that game as well. The Chiefs won, meaning they were advancing to the 2024 Super Bowl.
The victory was only slightly overshadowed by the excitement of Travis and Swift meeting up on the field after the game. During the celebrations, the couple kissed and hugged — and of course, the moment was captured on photo and video by many. The footage and some of the photos included glimpses of Swift's beautiful new gold bracelet. (Travis and Jason were also photographed hugging after the game, showing some great brotherly love.)
Travis and Taylor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9FlGKczWd4
— NFL (@NFL) January 28, 2024
About a week after the AFC championship and prior to the Super Bowl, an insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Travis has never felt more supported by a significant other ever. This is just the beginning for them as a couple, and many milestones are coming their way."