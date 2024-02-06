The Stunning Transformation Of SZA

SZA definitely isn't a normal girl (in the best way). As of writing, the young singer-songwriter has been nominated for 24 Grammy awards and has won four — three of which she scooped up in 2024 alone. And yet, even as the accolades and praise continue to roll in, she has not adjusted to the fame. As she said in a December 2023 interview with Zane Lowe, "I'm still the shy person from high school."

Her unique stage name SZA (pronounced SIZZ-uh) was inspired by Wu-Tang Clan's RZA, who formed his name through the Supreme Alphabet by Clarence 13X. In an interview with InStyle, she explained her chosen name, "It's an acronym derived from the Supreme Alphabet [of the Nation of Gods and Earths, an alphanumeric code developed by Clarence 13X]." For her chosen name SZA, "S stands for Sovereign or Self, Savior; the Z stands for Zig-Zag-Zig, which is enlightenment and acknowledgement of one's self; and the A stands for the most high of all [Allah]."

Years after the debut of her first studio album "Ctrl" in 2017, SZA shows no signs of slowing down or stopping. Here are some highlights from her journey as a small-town kid in Jersey to becoming a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter who rubs elbows with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Beyoncé.