Gross Jokes Blaming Meghan Markle & Princess Diana For King Charles' Cancer Need To Stop

These days, it's really no surprise when the internet takes things a bit too far. Yet, the recent news of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis seems to have opened the floodgates for some particularly dark humor. This often happens when famous and controversial figures run into hardships. But, making fun of a cancer diagnosis, treating it like a death sentence, and roping in family members, both living and dead, just doesn't feel quite right. And, no — that doesn't change if you don't like Charles.

There's been quite a bit of drama surrounding the royal family over the past few years, and Charles tends to be at the center of it. His difficult relationship with his son and daughter-in-law, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is of course, far from the first very public family drama he's been involved with. His rocky marriage and subsequent divorce from Princess Diana made waves in the public eye decades ago. While much of the ins and outs of these personal relationships were never at the disposal of the public, a multitude of narratives have always existed around them. Folks have run with what they think is going on and who they think was in the wrong all along. And, these opinions are bubbling to the surface in the wake of Charles' tough diagnosis.