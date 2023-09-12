All Of The Royal Drama So Far Since Charles Became King

Long live the king! Many will tell you that this phrase has taken some getting used to since Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8, 2022, and Prince Charles officially became King Charles III.

But just because the royal family has a new monarch doesn't mean the drama of the past couple of years has disappeared into thin air — on the contrary, some might argue that the monarchy resembles a well-written soap opera more than ever since Charles ascended the throne. From the widespread gossip about the cold shoulder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received at the queen's funeral, to several A-listers declining to perform at Charles' coronation, and the media speculation that Prince Harry got snubbed with the seating at the ceremony, you seriously can't make this stuff up.

While Charles has been the center of plenty of royal drama in the past (like Tampongate), he now gets to experience firsthand what it's like to be at the head of a complex family that's constantly the subject of media scrutiny. Still, many royal experts told Newsweek that they believe Charles is up to the task. After all, he's had over seven decades to prepare for this role. "If he follows [the queen's] example, he will scarcely put a foot wrong," royal expert Paul Goodman said. However, whether the rest of the family will fall in line is another matter entirely.