Donald & Melania Trump Hint They're More United Than Critics Think In New Photo

The state of Donald and Melania Trump's marriage has been a subject of speculation pretty much from the time they exchanged vows in early 2005. The murmurings grew even louder after the former first couple left the White House. Between Donald's many legal woes — including a conviction of sexual abuse and defamation against E. Jean Carroll — and Melania's desire for a life outside the spotlight — it seemed like there might be trouble in Mar-a-Lago paradise. Melania's distance from Donald on the 2024 campaign trail hasn't helped, though sources claim she is simply protecting the privacy of their son, Barron Trump.

However, a recent photo suggests the romance may not be over for MAGA's favorite duo. In a February 5, 2024, Instagram post — which has since been deleted — Israeli model Noy Tawil shared a snap of herself next to the Trumps at a formal Mar-a-Lago function. The couple were smiling broadly for the camera, and a close look at the shot (as seen here on Daily Mail) revealed their hands intertwined. It was a marked change from the many awkward Melania Trump moments seen by millions over the years, including a number of incidents in which the former FLOTUS brushed off her husband's attempts to hold her hand. It was also the first time Melania had been seen with Donald since the funeral of her mother, Amalija Knavs, several weeks earlier.