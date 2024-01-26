Melania Trump's Distance From Donald On Campaign Trail Could Be For Barron's Privacy

Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for another term as president is still going strong — despite the multiple charges against him across a variety of court cases. However, people have noticed that his wife Melania Trump has not been there to celebrate his recent primary wins. One likely reason for that is that Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away on January 9, 2024, a few days before the Republican Iowa caucuses. Donald mentioned Knavs in his speech following his Iowa win and called her, " ... one of the most special people I've ever known" (via Fox News).

Melania wasn't seen following Donald's win at the New Hampshire Republican primary on January 23, possibly due to recently losing her mother. However, political expert Grant Reeher told TheMirror.com the real reason could be because of her husband's aforementioned legal issues. "From a distance, it seems that Melania became less enthusiastic about this role as the controversies and the scandals mounted," Reeher said, "so I don't know how involved she'll want to be this time around."

Reeher mentioned Melania and Donald's son and how Melania could be trying to keep him out of the limelight: "And [Melania] may be keen to guard Barron from becoming too exposed. Once you draw on your family, they become fair game for the media and opposition research."