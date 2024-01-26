Melania Trump's Distance From Donald On Campaign Trail Could Be For Barron's Privacy
Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for another term as president is still going strong — despite the multiple charges against him across a variety of court cases. However, people have noticed that his wife Melania Trump has not been there to celebrate his recent primary wins. One likely reason for that is that Melania's mother, Amalija Knavs, passed away on January 9, 2024, a few days before the Republican Iowa caucuses. Donald mentioned Knavs in his speech following his Iowa win and called her, " ... one of the most special people I've ever known" (via Fox News).
Melania wasn't seen following Donald's win at the New Hampshire Republican primary on January 23, possibly due to recently losing her mother. However, political expert Grant Reeher told TheMirror.com the real reason could be because of her husband's aforementioned legal issues. "From a distance, it seems that Melania became less enthusiastic about this role as the controversies and the scandals mounted," Reeher said, "so I don't know how involved she'll want to be this time around."
Reeher mentioned Melania and Donald's son and how Melania could be trying to keep him out of the limelight: "And [Melania] may be keen to guard Barron from becoming too exposed. Once you draw on your family, they become fair game for the media and opposition research."
Sources have said Melania's 'first priority' is Barron Trump
Melania Trump has tried to keep Barron Trump away from his father's political career (and troubles) before. After all, Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. Before Trump's indictment in the Stormy Daniels case, a source for People told the outlet in March 2023 how Melania keeps to her family and is "very protective of [Barron]." They added, "Barron has always been a first priority in [Melania's] life. Of course, she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did. She has always put him first. She is a good mother."
A different source told People in April 2023 that Melania didn't want to get involved in Donald's campaigning because "it is not comfortable for her." Another insider told the outlet, "Melania does what is expected and wants Barron to have as much protection around him as possible."
Because of that, Melania will likely keep Barron out of the public eye during Donald's campaign and may stay out of that spotlight herself. "I think [Melania's] gonna be very active in the sense of being active," the former president told Fox News, but he also expressed concern about his family getting too involved due to backlash they've received in the past.