Fans Have Branded One Catfish Episode More Disturbing Than All The Rest

This article contains allegations and discussion of child abuse.

MTV's "Catfish" has had its fair share of outrageous stories. Over the years we've seen revenge plots, a man who genuinely believed he was dating Katy Perry, DNA tests, and so much more. However, the "Paul & Caitea" episode from Season 8 is one of the most infamous. During it, "Catfish" host Nev Schulman even admitted that it was the craziest case he'd ever seen.

"Paul & Caitea" starts with Paul's fiancé Samantha reaching out to the show. She was concerned that he couldn't move on from his first love, Caitea, a woman Paul had met online years prior when he was still a teenager. Paul, Samantha, Schulman, and co-host Kamie Crawford soon discovered that Caitea wasn't real. Paul was another victim of an online dating scam.

They contacted a woman named Katy upon discovering that her photos and persona had been used to catfish Paul. She later revealed that the Caitea profile was run by her mother, Martha. Katy only found out shortly before her "Catfish" appearance. Martha additionally sent Paul her daughter's nude photos, without her consent. Understandably, viewers were outraged.