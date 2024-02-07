Mario Lopez's Great American Family Deal Signals Shift For Controversial Network

Since its relaunch in September 2021, Great American Family has been embroiled in controversy. Bill Abbott, the former CEO of Hallmark, took over at the family-friendly network following his departure from Hallmark due to their controversial decision to pull four same-sex holiday commercials off the air, sparking widespread media attention. As the fledgling network started to shape its form, multiple Hallmark stars left to join Great American Family, including Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, and others.

In February 2024, GAF recruited actor and TV personality Mario Lopez to join their prestigious lineup. In a statement posted to the network's official website, Abbott expressed his excitement: "We welcome Mario to Great American Media and look forward to his many creative contributions to our ever-growing, emerging brand of beloved faith and family entertainment."

Lopez's deal with GAF could prove to be a significant page-turner for the controversial network, especially considering the substantial online criticism it faced due to Bure's remarks about prioritizing traditional marriage in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. As the network attempts to diversify its audience and content, the question remains — can the equally polarizing Lopez help to broaden their horizons?