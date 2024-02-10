Signs The Feud Between Taylor Swift And Olivia Rodrigo Was Never Serious

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's presence at the 2024 Grammys cleared up the longstanding rumor about them not being on good terms. Before their supposed feud began, the two singers appeared to have nothing but love for each other. Long before her explosive entry into the music industry, Rodrigo made it abundantly clear that Swift was a huge inspiration for her. The "Blank Space" songstress has always supported newer artists, particularly fellow women, and Rodrigo was no exception.

In a March 2021 SiriusXM interview, the "Vampire" singer revealed that Swift had sent her a ring similar to the one she donned on the cover of "Red (Taylor's Version)" along with a heartfelt note. However, things started to go downhill after Rodrigo released her debut album, "Sour," in 2021. Just a day before it hit shelves, she gave Swift and her longtime collaborator, Jack Antonoff, songwriting credits on "1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back" because it extrapolated their "New Year's Day." Swift and her songwriting team later earned another credit for "Déjà Vu" because of its similarities to "Cruel Summer."

Though that might not seem like a big deal, Rodrigo ultimately had to shell out millions in royalties as a result. Speaking to TIME in December 2021, the "Drivers License" hitmaker admitted that she wasn't too happy about how her inspirations for "Sour" created comparisons to other successful women. "I'm the 'new this' or 'this woman meets that woman,' and that can be reductive," she asserted. "I'm just Olivia. I'm doing my own thing." Since then, Rodrigo has stealthily dodged any questions about Swift.