Kristin Cavallari Didn't Try To Steal Travis From Taylor. Here's What Really Happened
Few celebrity couples are as closely watched and fiercely protected as pop icon Taylor Swift and football star Travis Kelce — something reality TV star Kristin Cavallari has learned all too well following her eyebrow-raising comments on her "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast. But fear not, Tayvis fans. Cavallari has since clarified the intention behind what she said, and it's not nearly as salacious as some might have thought.
Kelce visited the "Let's Be Honest" podcast in September 2023, and his conversation with host Cavallari quickly turned to something the two celebs have in common: reality television. While reminiscing about Kelce's short-lived "Bachelor"-esque dating competition "Catching Kelce," Cavallari admitted to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, "You were 100% my TV crush when this show was on. I was in love with you."
Given the timing of the podcast episode lining up with Kelce and Swift's budding relationship in the second half of 2023, some believed Cavallari might've been trying to wedge herself in between the A-list duo. However, the former "Laguna Beach" star insists that was not the case.
Kristin Cavallari said her comments to Travis Kelce weren't actual flirts
Kristin Cavallari's passing comment was undoubtedly meant to compliment Travis Kelce, but the conversation didn't linger there. After admitting to her circa-2016 crush on Kelce, the football player immediately changed the focus toward himself, razzing his old haircut and comparing it to the cartoon character Johnny Bravo. Moreover, Cavallari told E! News that her fleeting remark wasn't how she would flirt — if she actually wanted to.
"What's so funny is everyone was like, 'Kristin was shooting her shot with Travis,'" the former "The Hills" star told E! News' Justin Sylvester and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton. "I'm like, 'I actually wasn't there.' If I really have a crush on someone, I'm not gonna tell you I had a huge crush on you and was in love with you. I've got more game than that."
Overall, it seemed like Cavallari and Kelce's connection was based on mutual professional experience and an appreciation for the other's public persona. Cavallari, whose early-aughts claim to fame was "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," lauded the "Catching Kelce" star for his gracious attitude toward fans. Kelce returned the compliment, praising Cavallari's ability to maintain calm amidst a sea of swarming admirers.
The reality star has enough on her plate to be shooting shots with taken men
Overprotective Tayvis fans might've been skeptical of Kristin Cavallari's intentions due to her track record of dating professional athletes, as the "Very Cavallari" star was married to Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler from 2013 to 2020. Cavallari has been enjoying the single life ever since, casually dating comedians, country singers, and mystery Australian rugby players over the years. But as far as a committed relationship? Cavallari's not interested.
Cavallari has continued to have fun as a single mom of three — Camden, Jaxon, and Saylor, whom she had with Cutler — since 2021. Responding to an Instagram Q&A about her love life in October of that year, the reality star emphasized her casual approach to dating. "No one serious ... I've just been having fun," Cavallari told her followers. "I haven't wanted a boyfriend. But I'm not currently dating anyone," she said, per Us Weekly.
The "Laguna Beach" alum later admitted to using the dating app Raya on an episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast in November 2023, further signaling that she has no signs of going after a taken man like Kelce. Not to mention, she had her crush on the football star while she was married to a football star of her own. Adding to that how happy Kelce and Taylor Swift seem to be, it would appear that Cavallari's comments were ultimately harmless.