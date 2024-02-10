Kristin Cavallari Didn't Try To Steal Travis From Taylor. Here's What Really Happened

Few celebrity couples are as closely watched and fiercely protected as pop icon Taylor Swift and football star Travis Kelce — something reality TV star Kristin Cavallari has learned all too well following her eyebrow-raising comments on her "Let's Be Honest with Kristin Cavallari" podcast. But fear not, Tayvis fans. Cavallari has since clarified the intention behind what she said, and it's not nearly as salacious as some might have thought.

Kelce visited the "Let's Be Honest" podcast in September 2023, and his conversation with host Cavallari quickly turned to something the two celebs have in common: reality television. While reminiscing about Kelce's short-lived "Bachelor"-esque dating competition "Catching Kelce," Cavallari admitted to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, "You were 100% my TV crush when this show was on. I was in love with you."

Given the timing of the podcast episode lining up with Kelce and Swift's budding relationship in the second half of 2023, some believed Cavallari might've been trying to wedge herself in between the A-list duo. However, the former "Laguna Beach" star insists that was not the case.