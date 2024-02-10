Michelle Obamas's Dad Didn't Think Her Relationship With Barack Would Last

In 1989, Barack Obama met the then-Michelle Robinson after he began working at the law firm where she worked. Since they had both gone to Harvard, the firm asked Michelle to mentor Barack. He was captivated by her from the start, and while she did spend time with him at parties outside of work, as his advisor, she declined to date. "Barack, about a month in, asked me out, and I thought no way. This is completely tacky," Michelle later explained to ABC News. In addition, Michelle had recently decided to take a break from dating. Barack was persistent, however, and she finally agreed to a low-key outing. After getting ice cream, they shared their very first kiss. Soon after, Barack and Michelle spent an entire day together: visiting a museum, taking a romantic stroll, having lunch, and going to a movie. However, Michelle was still uncomfortable with the fact that they were in a relationship while working together. In contrast, the firm's senior partners thought they were a great match — and they weren't the only ones.

From the start, Michelle's parents, Fraser and Marian Robinson, along with her brother, Craig Robinson, also approved of Barack. However, they believed the relationship was doomed. In her book "Becoming," Michelle explained that her family had seen her quickly dump various boyfriends in the past, which is why they didn't want to get their hopes up about Barack. "My father appreciated Barack instantly but still didn't like his odds," she recalled.