The Adorable Good Luck Charm HGTV's Ben Napier Is Incredibly Superstitious About

Erin and Ben Napier have shared some pretty cute couple moments over the years, but the HGTV duo never fails to share new, heartwarming tidbits about their life together. In an interview with Southern Living's Biscuits & Jam podcast, "Home Town" host Erin revealed an adorable fact about her husband, sharing that he keeps a special good luck charm on his nightstand.

"It's like 20 books, broken screws, keys to something — no one knows to what — and the Duke University pencils [that] he's very superstitious about," the Mississippi native said. "If he's going to use a pencil, it must be a Duke University pencil because that's what he did in high school when he would make the best grades on his test. It [would] be the Duke pencils."

While the luckiness of Ben's Duke University pencils might relate to his high school grades, their significance can also be traced back to his extensive love for the advertised college. Not only have he and his family been long-time fans, but they also got to participate in a particularly special experience.