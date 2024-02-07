Toby Keith: What You May Not Have Known About The Country Star

Few recording artists in any genre have experienced success quite like Toby Keith. The late platinum-selling recording artist had a decades-long career and served as a symbol of American patriotism. The Oklahoma native became known for hits like "Should've Been a Cowboy" and "How Do You Like Me Now?!" early in his career, while songs like "Made in America" and "Red Solo Cup" defined the latter half. With a distinct voice and a knack for bringing people of all kinds together, it's clear why Keith's music had such longevity.

In addition to being a country music superstar, Keith was a businessman and family man. He was adored by both country music fans and the other musicians who've impacted the genre over the past several decades. He never shied away from controversy or worried about what people thought of him, but he was never making himself the center of attention either. Despite years in the public eye, there's still a lot you may not have known about the country star.