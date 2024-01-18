Page Turner's Daughters Look Just Like Their HGTV Star Mom

If you're a fan of interior design, landscape design, or home renovation, then you're probably well acquainted with HGTV — which, believe it or not, stands for Home and Garden Television. You wouldn't be alone either, as HGTV was the fourth most-watched cable network channel in 2023, falling just behind juggernauts like Fox News, ESPN, and MSNBC. Whether you're an aspiring house flipper or someone who just loves a good comfort watch, HGTV has something for you.

Since it first launched in the '90s, HGTV has become synonymous with engaging home and garden related content as well as featuring incredibly charismatic TV personalities. One such personality is house flipper and real estate icon Page Turner, who has been featured in the hit HGTV show "Rock the Block" and has also hosted her own star-vehicles in "Flip or Flop Nashville" and "Fix My Flip."

While viewers most likely associate Turner with her handiness with tools and wise real estate investments, a lesser-known fact about the host is that she is also the mother of three adult daughters. Not only is she the mother of three girls, but she's also the mother of twins. After her eldest, Zaire Kizito, was born, the single mother welcome twin girls Quincy and Qai Turner. Although her three daughters have not decided to follow in their mother's HGTV footsteps, they all resemble her in various ways. In honor of Page Turner's tribe of strong women, let's explore how Zaire, Quincy, and Qai favor their magnetic mother.