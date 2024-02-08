King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Queen Camilla's One Shot To Drop Her Villain Label

The eyes of the world are on King Charles III as he begins his treatment for cancer. The new monarch was unexpectedly diagnosed with the disease only nine months after his formal coronation, and he is undergoing "a schedule of regular treatments," per the official Buckingham Palace statement. But attention is turning not only to the king, but also to certain key people in his life. Prince Harry proved his love is stronger than his family drama by hurrying to his father's side following the announcement. It was a short stay, but it may have been the olive branch that started the process of reconciliation.

This family crisis may also prove to change public opinion of Queen Camilla once and for all. Many loyalists still resent her for the part she played in ending the marriage of Charles and Princess Diana. Social media posts about the queen inevitably draw comments like "Not my queen" or jabs featuring the words "mistress" and "side-chick." But Camilla has shown unswerving dedication both to her husband and to her royal responsibilities, and if that doesn't help shed her rep as the evil palace-wrecker, nothing will.