King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Is Queen Camilla's One Shot To Drop Her Villain Label
The eyes of the world are on King Charles III as he begins his treatment for cancer. The new monarch was unexpectedly diagnosed with the disease only nine months after his formal coronation, and he is undergoing "a schedule of regular treatments," per the official Buckingham Palace statement. But attention is turning not only to the king, but also to certain key people in his life. Prince Harry proved his love is stronger than his family drama by hurrying to his father's side following the announcement. It was a short stay, but it may have been the olive branch that started the process of reconciliation.
This family crisis may also prove to change public opinion of Queen Camilla once and for all. Many loyalists still resent her for the part she played in ending the marriage of Charles and Princess Diana. Social media posts about the queen inevitably draw comments like "Not my queen" or jabs featuring the words "mistress" and "side-chick." But Camilla has shown unswerving dedication both to her husband and to her royal responsibilities, and if that doesn't help shed her rep as the evil palace-wrecker, nothing will.
Camilla managed to win over the royal family
The affair between then-Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles was scandalous enough. The fact that the cheating betrayed Diana, the beloved "People's Princess," made it even more outrageous in the court of public opinion. Their divorces and Diana's death did little to change minds — certainly not Queen Elizabeth's. According to a royal biographer (per People), the queen called Camilla "that wicked woman" and made it clear she disapproved of her son's continued relationship. Princes William and Harry were also less than enthused about their dad's new love. In his bestselling memoir "Spare," Harry recalls worrying that Camilla might become "like all the wicked stepmothers in storybooks" and that he and his brother tried to convince Charles not to marry her.
But Camilla played the long game. She graciously waited for months until it was considered proper for the couple to come out publicly. She settled for a small civil wedding instead of a flashy royal one. Over the 19 years that followed, Camilla avoided any hint of impropriety in dress, manners, or diplomacy. Gradually, she began to win over the critics, including her biggest one. She and the queen developed a warm bond over their shared love of horses and the outdoors, and Camilla's busy work schedule proved she was no slacker. As Elizabeth approached her Platinum Jubilee and looked ahead to the future, she announced her desire to have Camilla named Queen Consort at Charles' coronation. It was the ultimate stamp of approval of her daughter-in-law.
Camilla is proving her love for the king
It's easy enough to take a vow to be supportive "in sickness and in health"; it's quite another to put it into action. Queen Camilla is facing the ultimate test of her marriage as her husband faces serious illness. When King Charles first underwent a minor procedure for an enlarged prostate, she visited him three times in the space of 24 hours. Despite the sadness and fear she must have felt at learning the news of his cancer, Camilla put royal duty first, maintaining a busy work schedule. The first week of February 2024 found her visiting various local charities, including (appropriately enough) a new cancer support center.
As for the rest of the family, there may be some lingering hard feelings on Harry's part; "Spare" recounted his suspicions that her publicity team may have leaked negative stories about him to the press to make her look better. William, on the other hand, was "quite calm" about his stepmother's becoming queen, according to royals expert Sally Bedell Smith (via People). While Camilla won't take the throne if Charles should die, there's every indication she'll continue to overcome her bad-guy image among both royals and commoners for years to come.