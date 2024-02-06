Harry's Quick Reaction To King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis Proves Love Is Stronger Than Their Drama

The forward-facing nature and centuries-old history of the British monarchy makes it easy to forget that its members aren't just colleagues, but also family. However, news of Harry, Duke of Sussex, rushing to the U.K. mere hours after King Charles III's cancer diagnosis was announced proves that these two public figures are still father and son. And at the end of the day, no public scandals, drama, or politics can change that.

Shortly after Buckingham Palace released a statement on King Charles' health, a Range Rover believed to belong to the Duke of Sussex was seen pulling into a private terminal at LAX, per Express. Eleven hours later, The Guardian reported that two black SUVs left London's Heathrow Airport's VIP Windsor suite and later arrived at Clarence House, the London residence of King Charles and Camilla.

Harry last visited his family and home country in May 2023 for his father's coronation. Despite the drama surrounding Harry and his family in recent years, this overnight visit seems to be a subtle sign that King Charles' diagnosis is opening the door for his son.