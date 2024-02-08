A Look Back At Toby Keith's Feud With The Chicks (& How They Moved On From The Drama)

Country music star Toby Keith died at age 62 on February 5, 2024, and his friends, fans, and the country music community are mourning his loss. Keith's career as a singer spanned decades, and one of his more popular — and more controversial — songs was "Courtesy of the Red, White, and Blue (The Angry American)." It was written as a response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and it includes the lines "And you'll be sorry that you messed with / The U.S. of A. / 'Cause we'll put a boot in your a** / It's the American way." The 2002 single was definitely a polarizing song, as some people loved it and others couldn't stand it.

In the latter category was Natalie Maines, lead vocalist of The Chicks (who officially changed their name from The Dixie Chicks in 2020). In a 2002 interview with Los Angeles Daily News, Maines explained why she didn't like the song. "It makes country music sound ignorant. It targets an entire culture — and not just the bad people who did bad things. You've got to have some tact," she said, as reported by The Oklahoman. That kicked off a feud that would last for months and only came to an end after someone close to Keith experienced a death in their family.