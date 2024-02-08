Prince William's First Statement About King Charles' Cancer Might Show Glimmer Of Hope

His wife, Kate Middleton, is in a long recovery from surgery, and his father has just begun a battle with cancer, but Prince William appears to be in good spirits. Less than a month after it was announced Catherine, Princess of Wales, had an abdominal operation and would be out of commission for several weeks, Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming that King Charles III had been diagnosed with cancer, and would begin treatments immediately.

In his first royal public appearance since the family's medical news was shared globally, the Prince of Wales gave a speech at a fundraiser for London's Air Ambulance Charity on February 7, 2024. The black-tie gala was held to raise funds to add two new helicopters to their existing fleet by the end of the year.

On the red carpet before the event, William expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the public's support of his family, but it was during his time at the podium that he really seemed to make a statement — one that may have revealed more about a hopeful prognosis for Charles. The prince had jokes.