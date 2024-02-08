When Calls The Heart's Daniel Lissing & Erin Krakow Finally Get Back Together For Hallmark Film

In 2018, fans of "When Calls the Heart" were devastated when Jack Thornton, played by Daniel Lissing, was killed at the end of season five. Lissing and his co-star, Erin Krakow, had been with the show from the beginning. To add to the heartbreak, earlier in season five, their characters, Jack Thorton and Elizabeth Thatcher, had gotten married. After this unexpected ending to Jack and Elizabeth's love story, fans longed to see Lissing and Krakow together on screen again. The two actors were so convincing in their onscreen romance that there were rumors the "When Calls the Heart" stars were dating. While they weren't a couple in real life, Krakow noted they had an unexpected connection as actors and formed a strong friendship working on the show. "We're just kindred spirits," Lissing explained to Entertainment Tonight. "We are very dedicated to our work, and we just have a very honest dynamic with each other."

Now, almost six years later, Hallmark announced that Lissing and Krakow will star in the upcoming film "Santa Tell Me." Previously, both actors had appeared separately in other Hallmark holiday films. While "Santa Tell Me" doesn't have a release date yet, fans have already posted their excitement after Lissing revealed the news on Instagram. "Took Hallmark long enough to get the dynamic duo back together again!!! This will be epic and break all sorts of ratings records!!" one fan predicted.