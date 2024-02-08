The Subtle Clue Prince William Just Gave About Kate's Recovery

The world was shocked when Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III's recent cancer diagnosis. The king's health issues spell a major wake-up call for William, Prince of Wales, who may have to prepare for more royal responsibilities sooner than he planned while his father steps back from public appearances. William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, stepped back as well following an operation she had in January. While she was in the hospital, William took a break from engagements to be with his family.

On January 29, Kensington Palace shared via Instagram that Kate Middleton was back at home after her hospital stay. They also said, "She is making good progress," regarding her recuperation. Once she was settled at home and following the news of his father's diagnosis, William resumed official responsibilities on February 7.

The fact that William has already attended multiple events in February implies positive things for Kate's health. When royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams spoke with the Daily Mail in January, he said: "William will be with [Kate] and forgoing royal duties for as long as he feels it is necessary. He has always put his family first." If it no longer seems "necessary" for William to stay home, it's highly probable that Kate is indeed doing better.