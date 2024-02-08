Betty White's Super Bowl Snickers Commercial Took Her Down An Unexpected Career Path

The late Betty White was one of the most iconic figures in Hollywood for decades. She had a long list of roles, but was best known for her portrayal of Rose Nylund on "The Golden Girls" and her role as Sue Ann Nivens on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." White's resume was diverse; outside of sitcoms, she was also a movie star, memorably starring alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in 2009's "The Proposal." She even did a stint on a soap opera, portraying Ann Douglas on "The Bold and the Beautiful." One of her more surprising roles was in a 2010 Super Bowl commercial for Snickers, which blew up in a way White could not have anticipated.

With such a large audience tuning in to watch the Super Bowl, commercials for the big game are prime advertising and often feature celebs who help boost ratings. So when White appeared in the Snickers promo, it was expected to be popular, but no one (least of all White) was expecting the ad to go viral. While White had already enjoyed an illustrious career by that point, the Super Bowl commercial introduced her to a new audience and created many more opportunities in her career, including commercials with Pepsi and Doritos. "I never have gone away!" she told ESPN. "But ever since that commercial came out, it opened all these doors."