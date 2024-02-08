A Look Back At Toby Keith's Deep Friendship With Clint Eastwood

Following Toby Keith's death in early February 2024, legendary actor Clint Eastwood took a moment to comment on the passing of the music icon. "Extremely Saddened by the passing of Toby Keith, Rest in peace my friend," Eastwood wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The short but sweet words were paired with a picture of the duo at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Mule," a notable event in their friendship.

The two icons became friends shortly before Eastwood began working on the 2018 movie. During a press conference, Keith shared how they met in a California community known for its resorts: "[Eastwood] is kind of a mascot at Pebble Beach, so I had been seeing him around," the Oklahoma native said, explaining that he was initially hesitant to approach the star. "As it went on, he kinda started coming up and speaking, and he puts the room at ease, so we became friends."

From there, Eastwood invited the country star to be his partner in a Carmel, California golf tournament. While the two became fast friends, they were also quick collaborators. Toby Keith's song "Don't Let The Old Man In" became personally significant following his stomach cancer diagnosis, but the idea for the tune actually came from Clint Eastwood.